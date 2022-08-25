Ira Khan's Pics Of Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: 'Look, It's My Cutie'

Ira Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhareoften share loved-up photos and videos of each other on social media. Making our day a lot brighter, Ira has now shared two absolutely adorable images of Nupur on Instagram. In the photos, Nupur is walking away from the camera, with his hand stretched behind him and Ira holding onto it. Sharing the image of Nupur smiling, Ira said, “Look, it's my cutie. He makes my heart full.” In the second picture, Nupur is making a funny face. Replying to the post, Ira's cousin, actress Zayn Khan said, “Very very cute,” with a heart-eye emoji.

A few days ago, Ira Khan shared a set of images with Nupur Shikhare and opened up about her state of mind. Ahead of the release of her father Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha, she wrote, “So many social occasions in such a short time span. This reminds me of a sticker from my sticker book (I never thought I'd get to use it truthfully) - Stressed, Depressed but Well-Dressed. I'm exhausted. Pooped. Completely. But I think I did well and I definitely over-extended myself but I had fun in parts and I was mostly making an informed decision to over-extend. But regardless of all that… we all looked great! And that, I've only recently learnt, counts for something (something beyond the superficial).”

Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare also shared an image with Ira Khan and simply said, “Hi, Ira Khan.”

Sharing a series of images of herself looking pretty in black, Ira Khan said, “I put on pants all week. Almost.” She also hashtagged her father's movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

On another occasion, Ira Khan shared two images in which she is seen alongside her paternal grandmother Zeenat Hussain and Nupur Shikhare. In the caption, Ira wrote, “Random happy photo.”

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.