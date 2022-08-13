Ira Khan And Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Are Painting Instagram Red With Loved-Up Post

Ira Khan shared this picture (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan has shared new pictures with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, and we are loving it. In the images, both are flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for the camera. Ira looks beautiful in a white ensemble and has accessorised with a neckpiece and a bangle, while Nupur looks dashing in a black t-shirt paired with jeans and layered with a blue jacket. In the captions, Ira dropped emoticons and hashtagged her father Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Ira Khan shared a picture with Nupur in which both can be seen twinning in black outfits. Sharing the picture, Ira captioned it as "Hey Nupur Shikhare," followed by a wink emoticon and added the hashtag "Laal Singh Chaddha." Check out the post below:

Apart from Aamir Khan, Ira is also promoting her father's recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha on Instagram. Recently, she was pictured at the premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha with her friends. For the event, she opted for a red crop top paired with pants and layered with a black jacket. She left her hair open and completed the look with black footwear.

Here have a look:

Helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the hit English movie The Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Ira Khan, she often shares lovey-dovey posts on her Instagram handle featuring her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. Check out the posts below:

In terms of work, she made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.