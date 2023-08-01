Long Time No See, Faisal Khan. Aamir's Brother Spotted At Cinema - Here's What He Watched

Faisal Khan at Juhu PVR

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, who once hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai after a considerable period of time. Faisal Khan was pictured at Juhu PVR on Monday evening where he went to watch Karan Johar's latest romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dressed in a violet-coloured hoodie, Faisal Khan greeted the paparazzi, stationed outside the theatre, with a broad smile. The video of him greeting the paparazzi is viral now. When one paparazzo says to him, "Bahut time baad mile, Sir, (You have come after a long time)", Faisal nods his head and agrees with him. He also exchanged pleasantries with them. A paparazzo even asks him which movie he's going to watch. In reply, he says, it's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Last year, Faisal Khan accused his brother Aamir Khan of "caging" him at his house. In an interview with ETimes, Faisal Khan claimed, he was "caged once" in brother Aamir Khan's house. Expressing his lack of interest for joining the Bigg Boss house, he said to ETimes, "In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you're also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn't want to get trapped in that zone. They give you some money but by Allah's grace I don't need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That's fun, you know."

Faisal Khan, who has reportedly struggled with mental health issues, added in the interview: "Qaid hone mein mazaa nahin hai (there's no fun in being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir's house. I don't intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water."

Asked if he and Aamir Khan are on talking terms, the actor said back then, "Of course, I am on talking terms with him. We meet and greet each other on occasions but the thing is that he's so busy in his life and I am struggling in my busy life."

Faisal Khan was noticed in the movie titled Mela alongside Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna. However, Faisal has also acted as a child artiste. He began his career as a child artiste in 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, where he played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor. Later, he did a small role Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. He also appeared in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar but his role was not credited.