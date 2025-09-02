<i>Lokah</i> Makers Issue Apology For Demeaning Dialogue On Bengaluru Women, States "Will Be Removed At The Earliest"

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra makers received backlash for hurting the sentiments of the people of Karnataka over a particular dialogue that degrades Bengaluru women. Dulquer Salmaan, producer and head of Wayfarer Films, has now expressed regret, and the makers have issued an apology for the same, stating that the dialogue will be removed from the Malayalam film in question.

What's Happening

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra received online flak for belittling Bengaluru women in the film over a dialogue.

Earlier today, the makers of the film shared an official apology online. Stating, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka."

The statement further read, "At Wayfarer films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

The Controversy

The controversy unravelled over a dialogue in the movie by Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (played by choreographer Sandy), who says that he does not want to marry a Bengaluru woman as they are "characterless".

Not just this, but the film in question has also been criticised for showing Bengaluru in a bad light, stating that it is 'a hub of parties and drugs'.

A comment on X

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has reacted to the ongoing claims surrounding the film, stating the issue will be looked into by the Central Crime Branch's social media monitoring cell. He reassured that due actions will be taken if any violations are found.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is having a steady run at the box office currently. The film has earned over Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy and several others in key roles.

In A Nutshell

Lokah makers issued an apology after being called out for demeaning Bengaluru women with a particular dialogue in the film. The production house has further stated that the dialogue will be removed.

ALSO READ | Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Creates History As Malayalam Cinema's First Female Superhero Film