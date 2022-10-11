Live Updates: Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan - Celebrating 80 Blockbuster Years

Amitabh Bachchan, actor extraordinaire and India's uber-celebrity, celebrates his 80th birthday today. Star of films like Deewar, Sholay and Amar Akbar Anthony, Big B, as he is fondly known, lives in the hearts and minds of generations of Indians. Now an octogenarian, Amitabh Bachchan is still among Bollywood's busiest stars. He was last seen in Goodbye, Jhund and Runway 34 and has a release coming up in Unchai. Here's a roundup of over 50 years of film magic and history as well as the wishes that have poured in for Big B from celebrities.
Amitabh Bachchan forever seared into public consciousness as the Angry Young Man that made him a star half a century ago. Through the Seventies and Eighties, Big B made his name playing characters who were fast and furious; revenge was a recurring theme and there was sometimes a righteous kill. There was always an origin story for the fury and in most instances, justice of some sort was dealt out - sometimes by Big B, sometimes to him. On his birthday, five films in which he was angry, angrier, angriest.
Actor, singer, game-show host and one-time politician Amitabh Bachchan remains, at 80, India's uber-celeb. He still commands star billing and has audiences and directors vying for him. On social, he is one of India's most followed film stars. And yet, when he quit his job with shipping firm Bird & Co. in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai with stars in his eyes, prospects seemed bleak for the tall, dark but not traditionally handsome young man. Armed with a letter of introduction from no less a person than Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was close friends with his mother Teji, Amitabh Bachchan was cast as a Muslim poet and prisoner of war in the nationalistic Saat Hindustani (1969). The lanky young would-be actor was turned down repeatedly in favour of heroes like Rajesh Khanna. His most singular asset, a deep booming baritone voice, was put to good use by directors and producers in films like Bhuvan Shome and Bawarchi but leading roles were rare.
