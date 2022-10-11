Live Updates: Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan - Celebrating 80 Blockbuster Years

Actor, singer, game-show host and one-time politician Amitabh Bachchan remains, at 80, India's uber-celeb. He still commands star billing and has audiences and directors vying for him. On social, he is one of India's most followed film stars. And yet, when he quit his job with shipping firm Bird & Co. in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai with stars in his eyes, prospects seemed bleak for the tall, dark but not traditionally handsome young man. Armed with a letter of introduction from no less a person than Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was close friends with his mother Teji, Amitabh Bachchan was cast as a Muslim poet and prisoner of war in the nationalistic Saat Hindustani (1969). The lanky young would-be actor was turned down repeatedly in favour of heroes like Rajesh Khanna. His most singular asset, a deep booming baritone voice, was put to good use by directors and producers in films like Bhuvan Shome and Bawarchi but leading roles were rare.



