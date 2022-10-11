Rajinikanth Describes Hum Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan As 'Sensation And Superhero'

Big B with Rajinikanth. (courtesy: IFFIGoa)

For Amitabh Bachchan, “one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity,” his friend of many years and actor Rajinikanth shared a heartwarming birthday wish on social media. Big B and Rajinikanth go back a long way. From co-starring in films such as Hum and Geraftaar to inaugurating film festivals together, they have always treated us to priceless moments. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan also hold each other in high regard – as reflected in their social media posts for each other. On Tuesday, the Sivaji actor sent his “best regards” to the birthday boy gift-wrapped in a tweet. Big B turned 80 this year. Rajinikanth's post read, “The legend...Someone who has inspired me always…The one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80...Happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh [Bachchan] Ji...With lots of love and best regards always.”

See Rajinikanth's birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan here:

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ???????? — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked together in 80s films such as Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar. A few years later, the duo collaborated again for Mukul S Anand's Hum (1991). The two won the hearts of audiences with their performances as siblings in the movie, co-starring Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar and Deepa Sahi.

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth worked together in a short film titled Family to spread awareness about the disease. Watch the short film here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth also received India's highest film honour - Dadasaheb Phalke Award - for their contributions to Indian cinema a year apart.

Legendary actor , Super star Rajinikanth honoured with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award@rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/734uxqKNrq — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2021

It was a glorious moment in 2019 when Amitabh Bachchan was felicitated by Rajinikanth at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival Of India.

Pictures from the same ceremony, where Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award, trended big time on social media.

One of the most acclaimed and influential actors in India, Shri @rajinikanth was honoured with a special award "Icon of the Golden Jubilee of IFFI"#IFFI2019@satija_amit@MIB_India@PIB_India@esg_goapic.twitter.com/u2aa1uFKhT — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

The stars have also worked in remakes of each other's films such as Shankar Saleem Simon-Amar Akbar Anthony and Billa-Don.