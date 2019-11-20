IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth Receives Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award, Felicitates Amitabh Bachchan

IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth, Big B and Prakash Javadekar at the film fest. (Image courtesy: IFFIGoa)

Highlights IFFI 2019 kick started on Wednesday The film fest will be held in Goa till November 28 The opening ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth inaugurated the 50th edition of International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) on November 20 in Goa. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award for his contribution to arts and cinema. He also felicitated Amitabh Bachchan at the inaugural ceremony, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. French actress Isabelle Huppert received the Lifetime Achievement award at the ceremony. The film festival's opening ceremony, held at Shyama Prasad Stadium, was also attended by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Check out the pictures of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan from the film fest:

Shri. @rajinikanth dedicates the "Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI" award to all the directors, producers & crew he has had the pleasure of working throughout his illustrious career. #IFFI50#IFFI2019pic.twitter.com/Q48flMqayn — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

Shankar Mahadevan also performed with 'The Godfather Of Indian Jazz' Louis Banks at the ceremony. Take a look:

#IFFI50 LIVE

The amazing @Shankar_Live along with 'The Godfather Of Indian Jazz' Louis Banks, deliver a staggering performance at the #IFFI2019 Inaugural Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ElpY8j3F95 — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

The film festival will be held from November 20-28 in Goa. Around 250 films from over 75 countries are expected to be screened during the film festival. On the theme 'The Joy of Cinema,' total 14 movies will be screened at two venues - Jogger's Park, Altinho and Miramar beach - from November 21 to 27. The Open Air Screenings will be open to everyone and will not require any registration. Some of the movies to be screened at Jogger's Park are Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Hera Pheri, Chennai Express, Badhaai Ho and Total Dhamaal.

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar beach include Konkani film Nachom-ia Kumpasar, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Marathi feature Anandi Gopal, National Award-winning Gujarati film Hellaro and Telugu blockbuster F2 - Fun And Frustration. Seven to eight films of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan will also be showcased at the movie gala.

IFFI is jointly organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Goa government's Entertainment Society of Goa. Read more about IFFI 2019 here.

(With inputs from PTI)

