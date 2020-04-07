Short Film Family, Featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi And Others, Gets A Big Shout-Out From Karan Johar

Amitabh Bachchan is a still from the film. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan )

Short film Family, which spreads awareness about Coronavirus outbreak, released on Sony TV on Monday and it has been trending ever since. The film, which talks about the importance of staying indoors in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, got a big shout out from filmmaker Karan Johar, who went on to "salute" team Family on social media. The made-at-home short film features various actors from across India - Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Diljit Dosanjh - and it revolves around Amitabh Bachchan's misplaced pair of dark sunglasses and everyone's attempts to find it. Every actor shot their part of the film at their homes, respectively.

At the end of the short film, Amitabh Bachchan called the Indian film industry a "family" and said that the film fraternity would make donations to daily wage workers of the film industry, who are most affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of... There is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort! We are one and we shall overcome!"

Here's what Karan Johar tweeted about Family: "This is so amazing! So brilliantly and cleverly told! So rightfully said that we are one huge family! A family that creates and entertains! We stand by each other through thick and thin! Salute to Amitabh Bachchan and the entire team of actors and creators for making this!"

Prasoon Pandey has virtually directed Family in collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.