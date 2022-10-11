Amitabh Bachchan Is 80 Today: The Bachchan Family Album - See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan with family. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Today is a special day for all cinephiles in India and around the world. No points for guessing – it is Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. The veteran actor is celebrating his 80th birthday today. Since 1969, Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining us with his versatile performances. He is also widely known for his quirky and engaging social media posts. The megastar often shares priceless throwback pictures from his family album. On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, let's flip through the pages to see 10 throwback gems of the actor and his loved ones.

1- We can't help but start with this ultimate Diwali celebration picture. Here, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are bursting crackers with little Shweta. Isn't she looking cute?

2- Check out this now-and-then post featuring Big B and Jaya Bachchan and their children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. “Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time,” the caption read.

T 4087 - Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

3. This one is from Amitabh Bachchan's childhood days. Here, the actor looks cute with his younger brother Ajitabh and their mother Teji Bachchan.

4- Holi has always been a joyous and fun festival at the Bachchans.

5- This photo is from one of their outdoor play sessions. Big B is seen playing football with Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other kids. We can also spot Jaya Bachchan in the frame.

6- Amitabh Bachchan shares a special bond with his daughter Shweta and this pic is proof.

7- Amitabh Bachchan and his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in one frame is something we don't come across often. Thanks to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, we got our hands on this priceless picture.

8- For Shweta Bachchan Nanda, “Home is not a place, it is a person” – her dad Amitabh Bachchan. Aww.

9- It is always fun to chance upon a major blast-from-the-past moment of Amitabh Bachchan from his family album. We can't get enough of pint-sized Abhishek and Shweta.

T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere ..????????

रक्षाबंधन ! बहन का स्नेह ; भाई की सुरक्षा ; ये बंधन पवित्र , निरंतर , निश्चल pic.twitter.com/7vpZqrrdX1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

10- Last on our list, this throwback gold features little Abhishek Bachchan sitting on a sofa with his dad.

We wish Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday.