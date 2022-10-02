Amitabh Bachchan's Reply To Rashmika Mandanna Who Said She's "Extremely Grateful" To Work With Him

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, recently opened up about her experience working with the superstar. Speaking to NDTV during the Banega Swasth India campaign, the actress said that she was "extremely grateful" for working with the actor. "It was extremely grateful to work with sir (Amitabh Bachchan) as it's my first Hindi film and I already got to work with him," the actress said. On hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan, replied, "The experience was mutual".

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, in Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of father and daughter duo. The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam and others.

Well, it is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, during the trailer launch of Goodbye, the actress recalled meeting the superstar for the first time and said, "I was standing and waiting for him, and Sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, 'ok, not now. This is not the time' because I was standing there, flashing a big smile... I thought he was thinking about the scene," news agency PTI quoted Rashmika as saying. She added, "Then I went to him and told him, 'Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter'. I was so nervous, it is such a huge responsibility working with such big actors. It is just good to get each other's energy on the first day."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye will hit the theatres on October 7.