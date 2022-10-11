Amitabh Bachchan Needs No Introduction, Right? He Begs To Differ In Ajay Devgn's Video

A still from Ajay Devgn's video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor. But, that one birthday wish that caught our attention was that of Ajay Devgn's. On Tuesday, Ajay shared a video of himself with Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram handle, wishing the latter. In the video, Ajay can be seen introducing himself and his guest, Amitabh Bachchan. The video begins with Ajay Devgn saying, "Hi, mai hu Ajay Devgn aur mere sath hai (Hi, I am Ajy Devgn and with me is) the man who needs no introduction." To which Amitabh Bachchan replies, "kya baat kar rahe ho yaar, please mera naam introduce kardo." (What are you saying, please introduce my name), to which Ajay says, "Karu",(Should I), Big B says, "han kardo please"(Yes please do it), Ajay says kar hi deta hu, (I will do it), while Big B interrupts him saying, "Bhul gaye honge mera naam sab" (People might have forgotten my name) and laughs, Ajay too who breaks into laughter, says, "Arey sir, aapka naam koi kabhi nai bhulne wala (Sir, nobody will ever forget your name)."

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "Happy 80th birthday Amitabh Bachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we're just striving to live up to the best - YOU.

Check out the unseen video here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn were recently seen in the film Runway 34, also starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Other than Runway 34, the actor-duo are seen in films like Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999) and Major Saab (1998) among others.