Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: The Sara Zamana Jacket Ad Other Looks He Made Iconic

There are superstars and then there is Amitabh Bachchan. The name itself is a brand. Honestly, we can go on and on when it comes to the powerhouse of Bollywood. After all, he has contributed so much to Indian cinema. Right from showing his angry young man avatar to being a loving dad in his latest release Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan was, is, and will remain unbeatable. You don't need a day or an occasion to celebrate his amazing work. With a bag full of work commitments, Amitabh Bachchan, now 80, continues to be an inspiration to many. Oh, and, how can we not talk about his on-screen fashion choices? From his salt and pepper Shahenshah look to the lightbulb jacket in Yaarana, Amitabh Bachchan's swag is just too good. Here, we take a look at his iconic costumes over the years:

1.Shahenshah

Is there a better way to start the list? We think not. As Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay Kumar Srivastava said, “Shahenshah jahan khade ho jaate hai...Wahin darbar lag jaate hai.” Apart from the whistle-worthy dialogues, it was the megastar's salt-and-pepper slide flick that stole the show.

2. Deewaar

This 1975 movie by Yash Chopra is a cult classic. Amitabh Bachchan's blue uniform with a “Billa No.786” badge is one of the most iconic fashion statements of Indian cinema.

3. Don

Big B's brown polka dot waistcoat paired with a white shirt and brown pants and a gamcha on the head made his overall look an apt one for the track Khaike Paan Banaras Wala.

4. Amar Akbar Anthony

Can't forget the moment when Amitabh Bachchan came out of a giant Easter egg wearing a striped tail suit in the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves. A top hat, bow tie and an umbrella completed his look.

5. Agneepath

Only Amitabh Bachchan can carry an all-white suit with such ease. He makes it look effortless. Don't you think?

6.Yaarana

Amitabh Bachchan, grooving to the beats of Sara Zamana, in that lightbulb jacket and pants made of us his deewana.

7. Namak Halaal

Nothing can beat the actor's simple yet classy look for the song Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera. He looked dashing in a shiny sherwani, white pyjamas and a pink turban.

8. Khuda Gawah

Amitabh Bachchan as Baadshah Khan stole a million hearts with his beard and turban look.

9.Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Yes, the peppy songs from the film made us jhoom, but it was Amitabh Bachchan who stole the show with his extravagant look. His “Pied Piper” avatar became the talk of the town, especially that coat.

10.Bunty Aur Babli

Not many would disagree that only Amitabh Bachchan can pull off a leather jacket with a gamcha. Those black sunglasses made his character, police officer Dashrath Singh, a memorable one in Bunty Aur Babli.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Bomani Irani.