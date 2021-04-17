Little Misha Is 'Getting Good With The Camera.' See What 'Proud Mama' Mira Rajput Posted

Mira Rajput posted this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little daughter Misha is really "getting good with the camera" and Mira couldn't be more proud of her. On Saturday, Mira Rajput posted a beautiful picture of herself clicked by none other than Misha. In the photo, Mira looks splendid in a white top and what appear to be matching trousers. Her super cool shades make her look more pretty. "Through my sweetheart's eyes,' wrote Mira Rajput in the caption and added: "She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby!"

Mira signed off her post with these words: "But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine... #littlemissy."

Check out Mira Rajput's adorable picture clicked by equally adorable Misha:

Mira Rajput often calls Misha "in-house pap" and there's a reason behind it - Misha mostly catches Mira in her "worst OOTDs." That's true, LOL. "'Mama! Look!' I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs!" Mira wrote while sharing this photo.

And here's proof that Misha has really improved her photography skills:

Recently, Mira Rajput showed her fans how playful her little son Zain is. She narrated how Zain damaged her makeup sponge and threw it in an empty inflatable pool in a video that she caption: "#Kidshappen. Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #shithappens."

Mira Rajput married actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain was born in 2018.