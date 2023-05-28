Little Malti Marie Through The Lens Of Mom Priyanka Chopra. See Adorable Post

Image was shared by Nick Jonas. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Another day, another glimpse of little Malti Marie through the lens of mom Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother and her Instagram feed stands as proof. Despite her professional engagements, the Citadel star never forgets to spend some quality time with her little one. On Sunday, the actress shared an adorable image featuring her daugter Malti Marie's tiny feet and captioned it, "My whole heart and my world." The post is too cute to miss, take a look.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Malti Marie playing with a tiny toy car. In the image shared, we are given a glimpse of the little one as she holds a little yellow toy car in her tiny hands. Sharing the image, mom Priyanka wrote, "Loving cars." The photo is too adorable to miss, take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra blessed our feeds with an adorable image of herself playing with Malti Marie. In the photo, mom Priyanka is comfortably seated in Malti Marie's play den, dressed in grey casual wear. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Reunited… What do we have here MM (Malti Marie)?”

Priyanka Chopra, who is the ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand Bulgari, was previously in Venice for the showcase of the 'Mediterranea High Jewellery Collection' of the brand. Before this Priyanka Chopra had visited Delhi for her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter through surrogacy last year. During an interview with Today.com, Priyanka spoke about the challenging time when Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU. Priyanka described those initial days as “harrowing” and stated that Nick Jonas provided her with strength.