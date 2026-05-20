John Cena And Eric Eric André’s Little Brother To Release In June, Trailer Out Now

John Cena is set to tickle fans' funny bone in his next project, Little Brother. The former WWE star is set to appear alongside comedian Eric André in the film. The movie marks the duo's reunion after Cena's appearance on The Eric André Show in 2020.

Directed by Matt Spicer, Little Brother follows Cena as Rudd, a real estate agent whose orderly life is thrown into chaos after his “little brother” Marcus (André) reappears in his life.

The promo starts with Rudd receiving a phone call about his younger brother being injured in an accident. When he reaches the hospital, he is surprised to find Marcus, his “brother” from a charity thing he did in high school.

While Rudd confesses to barely remembering him, Marcus ends up living with him. What follows is a journey full of laughter, accidents and emotions. Near the end of the trailer, Marcus vows to do anything to get “the old Rudd” back.

Sharing the trailer on his X handle, John Cena wrote, “Families come in all shapes, sizes, and even varying levels of “relation.” I couldn't be prouder to be part of this cast and crew family. They'll make you laugh and cry… and @EricAndre will make you often do both. So excited for everyone to see #LittleBrother on @netflix June 26!”

Little Brother also features Michelle Monaghan, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Christopher Meloni, Caleb Hearon, Bryce Gheisar, Ben Ahlers and Pilot Bunch in key roles. The film will be released directly on Netflix on June 26.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, André described the project as "kind of like What About Bob? meets Parasite," with Cena playing the Richard Dreyfuss/Park family role, while the comedian's part is similar to the Kim family/Bill Murray.

John Cena's Future Projects

John Cena has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with projects like Peacemaker, the Fast & Furious franchise and Suicide Squad. Apart from Little Brother, John Cena has multiple projects lined up. The actor will appear in Matchbox: The Movie this October, which adapts the universe of Mattel's die-cast toy cars into an action-adventure project. Apart from that, Cena will also feature in the much anticipated Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme as the lawyer Buddy Crane. Meanwhile, Cena's co-star Eric André will appear in projects like Street Fighter and Animal Crossing.