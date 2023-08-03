Lindsay Lohan Shares First Pic After Birth Of Baby Boy: 'I'm A Postpartum Mom'

Lindsay Lohan shared this image. (courtesy: lindsaylohan)

Lindsay Lohan, who welcomed a baby boy last month, shared a postpartum picture of herself on her Instagram profile. She wrote in her caption, "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world." Later in her caption, the actress also made a reference to her iconic 2004 comedy film Mean Girls and she wrote, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom." Lindsay tweaked a dialogue from the film - the one where Regina George's mom says, "I'm not a regular mom. I am a cool mom." We got you, Cady.

The comments section of Lindsay Lohan's post totally passed the vibe check. Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy, wrote, "You've never looked more beautiful." Paris Hilton commented, "Congratulations." Julia Fox's comment read, "Congratulations!! You're gonna be such an amazing mommy." The Instafam didn't miss the Mean Girls reference either. "Love the mean girls reference! Iconic," wrote a user. "You're not a regular mom. You're a cool mom," added another. "This caption. You go mama coco, you go," read another. Might we add, Lindsay Lohan looks so fetch (IYKYK).

Check out Lindsay Lohan's post here:

Lindsay Lohan had announced her pregnancy in March. The actress' rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight the arrival of the baby boy and said last month, "The family is over-the-moon in love." Lindsay Lohan has been married to Bader Shammas since 2022.

The Mean Girls star was previously engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. However, the relationship ended in 2017. Lindsay Lohan is best known for her roles in films such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, to name a few.