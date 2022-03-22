Mean Girls Actor Jonathan Bennett Marries Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan In Hawaii. Pic Inside

Jonathan Bennett shared this image. (courtesy: jonathandbennett)

Actors Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Hawaii. Jonathan, best-known for playing the Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film Mean Girls, co-starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, shared a picture from his wedding ceremony. The destination wedding took place in Mexico and both Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan wore matching tuxedos. "Mr and Mr Bennett Vaughan," he captioned the post.

This is the post shared by the newlywed actor:

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan had gotten engaged in November 2020. Speaking about their wedding, Jaymes told People magazine, "When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet. The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

Jonathan added, "And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us. It's about the entire community."

Besides Mean Girls, Jonathan Bennett has featured in Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and Van Wilder: Freshman Year. He also hosted series like Halloween Wars and Cake Wars.

Jaymes Vaughan is known for his roles in Blue Call (2021), Chocolate City: Vegas (2017) and Baby Daddy... to name a few.