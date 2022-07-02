'Stunned That This Is My Husband,' Lindsay Lohan Writes For Bader Shammas. See Her Cryptic Post

Lindsay Lohan with Bader Shammas. (Image courtesy: lindsaylohan)

Singer-actor Lindsay Lohan, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, shared a cryptic post on Saturday afternoon, in which she referred to her fiance Bader Shammas as her "husband." Posting a happy picture with Bader Shammas on her Instagram profile, the Mean Girls star wrote: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday." The comments section of Lindsay Lohan's post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans. "OMG! When was the wedding," asked a curious fan. "Wow, you got married," asked another one.

See Lindsay Lohan's post here:

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in November last year. "My love. My life. My family. My future. Love 11.11.21," she captioned the post.

Last month, Lindsay Lohan wished Bader Shammas on his birthday by posting this picture and she wrote: "My love! You're not only a great man, an incredible person, you're my best friend. Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So much! Happy Birthday."

The Mean Girls star was previously engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. However, the relationship ended in 2017.

Lindsay Lohan is best known for her roles in films such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls. Recently, the actress also inked a deal with digital content studio Studio71 to host her first podcast.