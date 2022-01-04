Lilly Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lilly Singh posted this. (Image courtesy: lilly)

Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lilly Singh shared on the Instagram account and informed her followers about her diagnosis. She posted a video in which she can be seen talking about how challenging it has become for her to battle COVID-19, especially the symptom of fatigue caused by the deadly virus. Sharing the post, Lilly wrote: "For anyone else who's had COVID-19 I need to know when does fatigue go away. For me, the hardest part of this right now is the fatigue. If I get up to do anything in five minutes I feel like I have ran a full marathon."

Screenshot of Lilly Singh's Instagram story

However, she did not mention when she actually contracted the disease. In another post, she wished her dog a happy birthday and stated that no amount of COVID-19 can stop her from being an "overbearing Desi mom."

Recently, Lily Singh shared a mushy post on her Instagram, where she is dressed in traditional. Sharing the post, Lilly wrote: "funny Currently horizontal on my sofa, winded from my booster shot and haven't changed my sweatpants for 4 days. But people who don't read captions will think this is me right now. Ha,"

Lilly rose to fame with her YouTube channel 'Superwoman'.