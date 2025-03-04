Vanity Fair Oscar After Party: Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Lily Singh Had A Blast

The Oscars after-party was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The star-studded event was attended by the who's who of the showbiz world. Among the notable guests were Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

On Tuesday (March 4), YouTuber Lilly Singh posted a carousel of pictures from the bash on Instagram. It was the opening frame that caught our attention. Lilly strikes a stylish pose with Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan. All of them smile beamingly for the camera.

Lilly Singh's pitch-perfect shots with KJo and Nora Fatehi scream glam from miles away.

Style-wise, Lilly Singh looked like a million bucks in a Rhea Costa metallic gown. Meanwhile, Karan Johar picked a sleek, black tuxedo. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, raised the style bar in a golden embellished dress.

Spanish singer Rosalía, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo, fashion designer-entrepreneur Tan France and Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones were a part of the glittery gathering too.

Sharing the post, Lilly Singh wrote, “Kitty party at Vanity Fair.”

Here's some more snaps of Lilly Singh from the after party.

The 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2. Hopes were pinned on Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez as it was leading with 13 nominations. But, the winner of the night was the Sean Baker-directed Anora. It bagged not one but five awards, including Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Emilia Perez secured two awards, with Zoe Saldana taking home the Best Supporting Actress award and the film clinching an award for Best Original Song.

Conclave won the award in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

The only Indian entry, which made it to the Oscars Shortlist, was Anuja. It was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film. Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra and two-time Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, lost to I'm Not Robot.