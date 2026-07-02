Lil Wayne Fans Furious After Rapper Fails To Show Up At Maine Show

Lil Wayne fans are furious after the rapper failed to take the stage on the opening night of his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour in Maine on Tuesday. The rapper was supposed to headline the first stop of the tour at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheatre; however, after opener 2 Chainz performed, a DJ appeared on the stage to perform instead of Lil Wayne.

As per the Page Six report, the rapper's set was scheduled to begin at 10:45 PM, but the crowd was informed around 11 PM that the show was over without Wayne's performance. Fans left without receiving any explanation for why the rapper missed his performance.

Lil Wayne Fails To Appear on His Own Show

As per local station WABI, Waterfront Concerts President Alex Grey apologised to the crowd, saying it was the first time something like this had happened in the company's 251-show history. He added that the venue requested a curfew extension from the city and did everything in their power to make the concert happen.

Fans did not hold back from showing their disappointment. One fan named Rita Sack, who drove more than six hours from Nova Scotia to attend the show, told WABI, “Well, I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and it was the most terrible experience.” She continued, “Never mind the money. It's like moments in life, and that was going to be a moment.”

She further added, “My friend left her six-month-old baby for the first time. Like, it's people's time. Just don't waste people's time. We paid for Lil Wayne. The least you can do is come out for a minute and apologise, you know? Like, just take the moment and be like, ‘Hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.'”

Lil Wayne Issues Apology

Following the incident, Lil Wayne issued an official apology on his Instagram handle. “My Maine fans, I'm so sorry…The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honoured for the rescheduled date.”

He continued, “I ain't shit without you. I can't wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.” The rapper said that additional information will be emailed to ticket holders.