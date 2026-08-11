JEE Main 2027: NTA Notification Expected Soon, Check Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2027 exam dates have not been announced yet by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students preparing for the engineering entrance exam will have to wait for the official notification for the confirmed schedule.

Based on the schedule followed in previous years, JEE Main 2027 is expected to be conducted in two sessions. The first session is likely to be held in January 2027, while the second session is expected in April 2027.

Students should note that these are only expected dates. NTA will confirm the schedule through the official JEE Main notification.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Expected schedule

NTA is expected to release the notification for JEE Main 2027 around October 2026. The registration process may begin around the same time and continue into November.

The city intimation slip is likely to be released in January 2027, followed by the admit card a few days before the examination. Based on the usual timeline, Session 1 may be conducted in the last week of January.

The result is expected to be announced in February 2027.

JEE Main 2027 to have two sessions

JEE Main is generally conducted twice a year, giving students an opportunity to appear in both sessions. In 2026, NTA conducted the first session in January and the second in April.

Students appearing for JEE Main 2027 can similarly plan for both sessions. Appearing in the second session can give candidates another opportunity to improve their performance, subject to the rules announced by NTA.

When will JEE Main 2027 notification be released?

The official notification and information bulletin are expected before the registration process begins. It will contain details about eligibility, application dates, syllabus, exam pattern, city intimation slip, admit card and result dates. For now, students should treat the January and April timelines as tentative and wait for the official announcement from NTA.