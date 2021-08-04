Like Mom Like Daughter. Twinkle Khanna's 'Little One Is Currently Obsessed' With This Book Series

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture.(Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is currently working on inculcating the habit of reading in her "little one" Nitara Kumar. On Wednesday, Twinkle gave us a glimpse of her daughter's "#bookwormlife" through her recent Instagram entry. She shared a picture of Nitara's bookshelf. Among others, two books from the children's book series The Naughtiest Unicorn can be seen in the front of Nitara's bookshelf. In the caption of the post, Twinkle shared how books help children in travelling across distant lands and serve as "kaleidoscope" for them. "A child's bookshelf. The passport that lets her travel across distant lands. A kaleidoscope that she turns to see converging patterns. Stacks of yellowing pages that she folds and tucks away inside her head," she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna went on to share "one more thing" with her Instafam and wrote: "It doesn't matter what our children read as long as they start loving the idea of reading." She added: "My little one is currently obsessed with The Naughtiest Unicorn and every week or so we order one more from the series. #bookwormlife."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's aforementioned post here:

Nitara Kumar often features on Twinkle Khanna's Instagram feed. She recently dropped a video of Nitara playing guitar. "My little guitarist and her tiny concerts," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the video here:

Here are some more posts from Twinkle Khanna's feed featuring Nitara

:

Twinkle Khanna shares Nitara with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. They also have an elder son Aarav.

Twinkle Khanna has worked in several Bollywood films like Mela, Jodi No.1 and Joru Ka Ghulam. She is also known for her books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.