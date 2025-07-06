<i>Metro In Dino</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's Film Sees Growth

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's latest release, Metro In Dino, is slowly gaining momentum at the box office.

What's Happening

After a modest start with Rs 3.04 crore on its opening day, Metro In Dino showed growth on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 6.33 crore.

This takes the film's total earnings to Rs 9.5 crore so far.

The romantic drama features an ensemble cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.

On Saturday, the film saw a better turnout, especially during evening and night shows, with average occupancy touching 47% during the night.

Background

While the opening day numbers are higher than Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro, which earned Rs 87 lakh on its first day, Metro In Dino has not matched the opening figures of his later work. Basu's last theatrical release Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, opened with Rs 8.57 crore. The current film has also underperformed when compared to Sara Ali Khan's last release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had an opening of Rs 5.49 crore.

Metro In Dino is also facing stiff competition at the box office. Jurassic World Rebirth opened strongly with Rs 9 crore and continues to attract audiences. Films from previous weeks are still holding well-Kajol's Maa earned Rs 1 crore on Day 8, Brad Pitt's F1 collected Rs 3.50 crore on its eighth day, and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has already earned Rs 137 crore in two weeks.

The film comes at a time when Bollywood has seen a mixed first half of 2025. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the only major blockbuster with a gross of Rs 585 crore. Raid 2 has made Rs 173 crore, while Sitaare Zameen Par could soon join the top performers if it maintains its current pace.

As per Pinkvilla, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, including Rs 85 crore for production and Rs 15 crore for marketing.