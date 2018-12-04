Life's A Beach For Neena Gupta And Masaba In Maldives. See Pics

Masaba Gupta shared this picture from Maldives (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Neena Gupta and her designer daughter Masaba are making Maldives look so good. The mother-daughter duo flew to Maldives over the weekend. On their respective Instagram accounts, Neena Gupta and Masaba have shared several pictures from the holiday, which are proof that they are having a fabulous time in Maldives. The mother-daughter duo are accompanied by Raj Nayak, who is associated with Viacom18, and his wife Sagarika. "Happiness in the air," Neena Gupta captioned one of her posts. She is currently basking in the success of her last-released film Badhaai Ho, which earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Take a look at the pictures from Neena Gupta and Masaba's Maldivian vacation here.

Travel goals, truly!

Neena Gupta, you look gorgeous in black.

Masaba is Neena Gupta's child with Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer, when they were dating in the Eighties. Neena Gupta married chartered account Vivek Mehra in 2008, when Masaba was 19. Masaba is a top designer and owns the fashion label House of Masaba. She married filmmaker Madhu Mantena in June 2015 and some months ago, she announced that they have decided to separate on 'trial' basis.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned film Badhaai Ho starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles, along with Neena Gupta. The film's plot revolves around the story of an elderly couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who are expecting their third child. Ayushmann plays their eldest son, who is in his late twenties.