Let's Thank Chunky Panday For His Daughter Ananya's OOTD

Ananya Panday introduced Spring vibes to the Big Apple with her OOTD and New York can only thank her dad Chunky Panday. Sharing photos from her New York diaries, the soon-to-be Bollywood debutante shared she adopted Chunky Panday's fashion trends from the Eighties for her latest wardrobe picks. "Today's style inspo - Dad in the 80s," she captioned the photos. For her outfit of the day, Ananya threw over a multicolour floral crop top on a white laced bra-let and paired the assortment with white shorts. Meanwhile, Chunky Panday's frenemy Sanjay Kapoor will not let a single chance to troll him and hence, arrived this comment on Ananya's photo: "Your dad is still wearing these shirts."





And just when you are scratching your head to recall Chunky Panday looking this colourful ever, here's what you should see. Naaaiice.



Well, Sanjay Kapoor actually has a point we can't deny. This is Chunky Panday from sets of the Housefull series of films.

Ananya has been holidaying in the US for a while now. The first schedule of Ananya's debut Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2 wrapped in April. Ananya's first Bollywood co-stars are Tiger Shroff and model-actress Tara Sutaria, who is also marking her debut in films.

Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra and will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film releases in November this year.