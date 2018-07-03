Let's Thank Chunky Panday For His Daughter Ananya's OOTD

The soon-to-be Bollywood debutante shared she adopted Chunky Panday's fashion trends from the Eighties for her latest wardrobe picks

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 03, 2018 11:15 IST
Ananya Panday Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ananyapanday)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ananya Instagrammed a photo from New York
  2. "Today's style inspo - Dad in the 80s," captioned Ananya
  3. "He's still wearing these shirts," wrote Sanjay Kapoor

Ananya Panday introduced Spring vibes to the Big Apple with her OOTD and New York can only thank her dad Chunky Panday. Sharing photos from her New York diaries, the soon-to-be Bollywood debutante shared she adopted Chunky Panday's fashion trends from the Eighties for her latest wardrobe picks. "Today's style inspo - Dad in the 80s," she captioned the photos. For her outfit of the day, Ananya threw over a multicolour floral crop top on a white laced bra-let and paired the assortment with white shorts. Meanwhile, Chunky Panday's frenemy Sanjay Kapoor will not let a single chance to troll him and hence, arrived this comment on Ananya's photo: "Your dad is still wearing these shirts."
 

 

Today's style inspo - Dad in the 80s

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

 


And just when you are scratching your head to recall Chunky Panday looking this colourful ever, here's what you should see. Naaaiice.

 

 

 

 


Well, Sanjay Kapoor actually has a point we can't deny. This is Chunky Panday from sets of the Housefull series of films.

 

 

 

 

 

25th October world pasta day

A post shared by chunky panday (@chunkypanday) on

 

 

 

 

 

Housefull #7years today

A post shared by chunky panday (@chunkypanday) on



Ananya has been holidaying in the US for a while now. The first schedule of Ananya's debut Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2 wrapped in April. Ananya's first Bollywood co-stars are Tiger Shroff and model-actress Tara Sutaria, who is also marking her debut in films.

 

 

When life gives you lemons

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



Chunky Panday, who has been hilariously trolled by Farah Khan for doubting if the "too lovely" Ananya is actually the actor's daughter, is sure about Ananya's acting prowess. "My daughter is a born actor. She wouldn't have been born if she wasn't an actor," he told Mumbai Mirror earlier this year. Ananya, who made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal last year, also shared a dance with dad Chunky and is also often spotted with mom Bhavana and dad Chunky in family goals photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tough time getting all of them and the cake in one frame

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on

 


Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra and will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film releases in November this year.

 

 

 

 

Trending

ananya pandaychunky panday

