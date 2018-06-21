Ananya Panday Shares Million Dollar Throwback Pic On Mom's Bhavana's Birthday

Ananya Panday chose the most adorable way to wish her mother Bhavana Panday on her birthday. Ananya, who will soon debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, shared a throwback photo, on Instagram featuring both the mother-daughter duo. The photo shared by Ananya appears to be taken on one of Bhavana's birthdays years ago and you can surely not miss the would-be actress' cuteness in the picture. Little Ananya and her mother are busy looking at the cake (as the post suggests), which was cut by Bhavana. Ananya captioned the photo: "I got it from my Mama. Birthday Girl. We were probably looking at cake." Her latest Instagram post is cuteness overloaded and you will agree too. Take a look:
Highlights
- "I got it from my Mama," Ananya Panday wrote on Instagram
- The photo appears to be a throwback from Bhavna's birthday
- Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Students Of The Year 2
Ananya is currently shooting for Student Of The Year, which is being directed by Punit Malhotra. Also featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the first schedule of the film was shot in in May in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Here are photos from the first leg of the shoot:
CommentsTeam Student Of The Year 2 returned back to action for filming the second schedule and Punit Malhotra had shared a new still of the trio from the sets announcing the 'end of holidays' for the 'Students.'
While on a break from SOTY 2 duties, Ananya went for a brunch with her entire family in Mumbai some weekends ago. Chunky and Bhavana Panday, sister Rysa, aunt and uncle Deanne and Chikki Panday and cousins Ahaan and Alanna posed for some blockbuster pictures, much to our delight.
It was also reported earlier this month that Ananya Panday had met with an accident on the sets of Student Of The Year 2, but she escaped unhurt. The 19-year-old met with an accident while driving a car for a scene in the film, which went out of control. The first The Student Of The Year film, starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, released in 2012. SOTY 2 is expected to release in November this year.