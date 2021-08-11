Let Rubina Dilaik Teach You How To Hide Your 'Fear Of Water With A Smile'

Rubina Dilaik in a still from her video. (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik made a splash on Instagram with her latest entry. The actress posted a video of herself overcoming her "fear of water" easily "with a smile." Rubina, in the video, can be seen laughing after stepping into a pool on a rainy day. She looks stunning in a black bikini. Sharing the video, Rubina Dilaik wrote: "Every time I hide my fear of water with a smile." Almost an hour before Rubina posted a video of herself chilling in a pool, she shared a set of photos that feature her having quality time on the beach. "Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai," she captioned the pictures, in which she can be seen wearing the same black bikini paired with a sheath overlay.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's posts here:

ICYDK, Rubina Dilaik is a "mountain girl" who goes "crazy at the beaches." She herself shared this in one of her previous posts. Last week, Rubina posted these gorgeous photos of herself having a whole lot of fun on the beach and captioned them: "I am a mountain girl, going crazy at beaches."

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures and videos of the actress from her beach and pool diaries, also featuring her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla:

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 last year and emerged as the winner of the season this year.