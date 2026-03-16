Leonardo DiCaprio, Rumoured Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Make First Oscars Appearance Together

Leonardo DiCaprio, along with his rumoured girlfriend and model Vittoria Ceretti, made a rare joint appearance at the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What's Happening

This marks the first time Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attended the Oscars together since they began dating nearly three years ago.

Although they arrived at the venue together, DiCaprio walked the red carpet alone before the ceremony.

Later, broadcast cameras showed the actor seated beside Ceretti inside the theatre.

Vittoria Ceretti y Leonardo DiCaprio hicieron su primera aparición pública juntos durante la ceremonia de los Oscars 2026. 🫶🏻 ¿Te gusta esta pareja?



CC: parismatch pic.twitter.com/UHOJjjij8i — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) March 16, 2026

Background

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in One Battle After Another.

For the occasion, he wore a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and added a gold bee brooch to his look. Vittoria Ceretti, 27, made her Oscars debut in a striking red gown.

The rumoured couple have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. They were first linked in August 2023 after they were seen dancing together at a nightclub in Ibiza.

In the months that followed, they were spotted travelling together in Italy and later attended the Met Gala in 2025.

Their appearance at the Oscars marks one of their most high-profile outings together so far.

In previous years, DiCaprio has often attended major awards ceremonies with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, including the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTAs earlier this year.

A Big Night For One Battle After Another

DiCaprio's film One Battle After Another had a strong showing at the 2026 Oscars. The political dramedy received 13 nominations and ultimately won six awards during the ceremony.

These included Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, along with Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn and Best Casting.

The film is based on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland and follows Bob Ferguson, a former counterculture radical who finds himself pulled back into political upheaval.

While DiCaprio did not win in the Best Actor category, the film's multiple victories ensured it remained one of the biggest success stories of the night.

