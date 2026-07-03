Exes Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff Reunite At Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Rehearsal Dinner

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff may have ended their relationship years ago, but they came under one roof for one very special reason. Both were seen arriving at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted their wedding rehearsal dinner.

The sighting caught fans' attention, as Dunham and Antonoff have both shared a long friendship with the popstar. Dunham has stayed close to Swift since appearing in her Bad Blood music video, while Antonoff has worked with the singer on many successful projects over the years.

Paparazzi captured Dunham arriving in an SUV, while Antonoff was also spotted on his way to the event with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff began dating in 2012 and stayed together for several years. During their relationship, Dunham continued starring in the hit series Girls, while Antonoff built his music career, including his time with the band Fun.

The pair often appeared together at events and became one of the well known celebrity couples of that time. After more than five years together, they decided to end their relationship in December 2017.

According to a report by Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “are already married.” If that report is accurate, the gathering at Madison Square Garden is simply a celebration with close friends and famous guests rather than a wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, the couple are expected to host a grand celebration for more than 1000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 4, following a rehearsal dinner attended by around 100 guests the night before.