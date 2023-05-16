'Leaving My Dil Behind,' Writes Newly Engaged Parineeti Chopra After Flying Out Of Delhi

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra, who flew out of Delhi on Tuesday evening, posted a picture of the city and she added in her caption, "Bye bye Dilli. Leaving my dil behind." Aww. Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members. Parineeti's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra also attended the festivities in Delhi. Posting the pictures from the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were even spotted at an IPL match together.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.