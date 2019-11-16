Lata Mangeshkar Is 'Doing Good,' Say Family

Lata Mangeshkar has been in hospital since Monday (courtesy lata_my_best)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 90 in September this year, is currently admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and 'doing good today'. "Lata didi is doing good today," news agency PTI quoted a family spokesperson as saying. Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to the hospital on Monday, has shown signs of improvement in the past few days, as per hospital sources. On Friday, a statement from the family shared a health update about the 90-year-old singer and also thanked well-wishers for all the love: "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great," reported PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the Mumbai hospital at 2 am on Monday after she complained of breathing issues. Her sister Asha Bhosle was photographed at the hospital later that day. Later, hospital sources told PTI that Lata Mangeshkar has been diagnosed with pneumonia and a chest infection: "She is showing some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover. She has pneumonia and chest infection. Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it."

Though the past week, family members have ensured that Lata Mangeshkar's health updates are shared regularly. Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah told PTI on Tuesday that the singer would be discharged 'in a few days.' On Thursday night, a tweet on Lata Mangeshkar's profile said: "Lata didi is stable and recovering. We thank each one of you for your concern, care and prayers."

A family statement on Monday evening said, "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment," reported PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. During her illustrious career as one of the renowned musicians of India, she has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

