Lakshmi Manchu's Pic With Her Mom Is A True Blast From The Past

Actress-filmmaker Lakshmi Manchu flipped through her family album on Wednesday and shared a beautiful memory featuring her mother on Instagram. The actress picked a photo from her childhood and accompanied it with a heartfelt note for her mother. In the photo, Lakshmi Manchu's mom, dressed in a saree, can be seen holding the actress in her arms. "A picture says a thousand words, but this picture only makes me realise how much my mother loves me. My greatest teacher, best therapist and my one and only best friend! Her arms are more comforting than anyone else's, all that I am or hope to be, I owe to my beautiful and flawless mother! I love you!" wrote Lakshmi Manchu.

She also added the hashtags #NostalgicWednesdays #MomAndMe #MotherLove #MotherCare and #MyForever.

Check out the aforementioned photo here:

Lakshmi Manchu, on Daughter's Day, shared photos of herself and her father laughing with all their heart and wrote: "I am blessed to be his daughter, blessed to be in the safe arms of this magnificent man. I remain to be a princess not because I have a prince, but because my father is a KING! I love you Daddy, you're my everything!"

As an actor, Lakshmi Manchu has worked in films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Dongata, Chandamama Kathalu, Gundello Goddari. She has produced these movies - Nenu Meeku Telusa...?, Jhummandi Naadam, Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?, Maranthen Mannithen and Dongaata.

Lakshmi Manchu has also hosted several TV shows like Lakshmi Talk Show, Mee Kosam, Doosukeltha and Maharani.