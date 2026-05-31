Why Lady Gaga's Make-Up Brand Is Under Fire

Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Labs, is facing the heat on social media after a popular beauty influencer raised concerns about its newest products. Golloria George, known for reviewing makeup products on social media, shared her thoughts on the brand's new liquid bronzer collection before its public release.

According to George, she received the three darkest shades in the range and decided to test them on camera. After trying the products, she questioned whether the shades were suitable for deeper skin tones and expressed disappointment because she had previously praised the brand's complexion products.

George added that her original Instagram video was temporarily removed. She later claimed that Haus Labs contacted her team about an embargo related to the unreleased product. George responded by saying she was not informed of any embargo and showed the note included with the package.

Golloria George said, “Gaga, were you in that lab, sister? These are the brand new House Labs bronzers. They sent me the three darkest shades. A bronzer. A bronzer. Hey, Gaga. House of Labs. You guys usually do not miss. Did something change on the team? A bronzer. A bronzer. Darkest shade, second to darkest, third to darkest. Hey, in this life, I'm genuinely perplexed because I generally like a lot of House Labs complexion products, but this right here, that is not a gaga gag. That's a gaga I got gagged. I don't know what or who you guys switched up in that lab, but switch it back. Thank you.”

In a second video, the influencer shared more details about why her first post was removed and also criticised the brand.

Golloria George said, “House Labs, I hope you guys hear me when I say this. I love you guys to the bone. I've actually supported you guys for years. recommended the products and I've acknowledged how you guys have pushed this industry forward in terms of inclusion.

“This was my first ever negative review of a House Laps product. My team was told that the video needed to come down due to embargo concerns. The House Laps team also told my team that they had told me in the PR package that this product was under embargo. However, they didn't.”

She explained that she understands how embargo rules work because she has been an influencer for several years. She said that if a brand had told her not to reveal the product to the public, she normally avoids posting about it. However, she also pointed out that the bronzer had already been revealed online by another beauty account before she posted her video. According to her, this meant the product was already visible to the public, even before her review.

She questioned why her video was treated differently when the information was already available elsewhere. She suggested that the issue may not have been about the product being shown, but about her sharing an honest review after testing it. She explained that in this case, the shades she received did not work well for her skin tone, which was part of her feedback.

Haus Labs, which Lady Gaga launched in 2019, has often received praise from customers and beauty experts for providing a broad selection of foundation and complexion shades designed for different skin tones.