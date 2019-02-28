Lady Gaga Reacts To Bradley Cooper Romance Rumours With An Epic Eye-Roll

Lady Gaga on Jimmy Kimmel Live (courtesy YouTube)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been trending because they won an Oscar last Sunday and surely won over all our hearts with their memorable performance. Our hearts skipped a beat as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper walked up to the stage at the 91st Academy Awards and Shallowed their way to our hearts with their powerful rendition of the A Star Is Born song. Their unmissable chemistry got the internet talking. Not only talking but also speculating that a possible romance is brewing between the two was the Internet's way of explaining the spell Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper cast when on screen or on the Oscar stage. Now, the 32-year-old pop singer was asked about the rumours on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when she began with an epic eye roll.

"First of all, social media is like the toilet of the internet. And what it's done to pop culture is abysmal. And yes, people saw love, and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see!" she said.

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted to the eye-roll.

Lady Gaga responding to ridiculous rumors that she and Bradley Cooper are in love with a flawless eye roll just made my day pic.twitter.com/jUCj3XFBUN — Allyson Koerner (@AllysonKoerner) February 28, 2019

If that eye roll didn't answer the question nothing will.... — Sonia (@Vestini4) February 28, 2019

Lady Gaga's eye roll on Kimmel last night is the greatest eye roll in the history of eye rolls. — Matthew Jarvis (@StarlordJ23) February 28, 2019

Perfect eye roll — Francis (@YeahThisIsHess) February 28, 2019

"*eye roll* Social media is the toilet of the Internet" - Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/RsiyMT2v1Y — (@BlaineyBowtie) February 28, 2019

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lady Gaga said their performance was simply an extension of their onscreen chemistry in A Star Is Born: "I mean, this is a love song - Shallow. This movie - A Star Is Born - is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. And you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I've done a million of them but you know he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film. And he directed, obviously, Shallow, the moment, in the film. So, I knew that he had the vision for how it should go. And you know, so, I was like, 'What do you think Bradley?' And he laid it all out."

Bradley cooper and Lady Gaga acting like they're the only people in the room for 3 minutes straight #oscars⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/3nTDXs62B0 — laura| I met her (@DetBush) February 25, 2019

The pop queen added that the Shallow performance was all orchestrated by Bradley Cooper in complete detail: "Everything that you saw... the way that it was shot, the way that they pushed the piano out, you saw them, you know, put the piano together and us walk up on stage, no intro, that was all him. He even also was the one that was like 'I think the audience should be lit you know, so that we are not just lit."

"From a performance-perspective it was just so important to the both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel," she said and added: "I'm an artiste and I guess we did a good job! Fooled ya!"

Meanwhile, other fun moments on Jimmy Kimmel's show were when Lady Gaga pulled out the Oscar out of her bag, saying: "You know... it's been quite a week!" and also when Jimmy Kimmel thought he could replace Bradley Cooper in Shallow but umm.. he sang out the wrong lyrics! "Close enough," said Lady Gaga. Shallow won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Watch Lady Gaga dismiss Bradley Cooper romance rumours on Jimmy Kimmel Live here:

Bradley Cooper attended the Oscars with his girlfriend Irina Shayk, who sat between the actor and the pop queen in the audience and was the first one to stand up from her seat to applaud. Lady Gaga was also spotted hugging Irina Shayk once she returned from the back-stage.

A Star Is Born is Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, which had scored eight Oscar nominations.