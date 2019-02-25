Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's Live Performance Of Shallow Got Standing Ovation Twice

We all got excited seeing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on the Oscar stage together!

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 25, 2019 11:53 IST
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the Oscars 2019 (courtesy AFP)


Highlights

  1. Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper performed Shallow at the Oscars
  2. Twitter can't stop talking about the chemistry they shared
  3. The duo were given a standing ovation twice

At the 91st academy Awards, Lady Gaga wept tears of joy as she collected her first ever Oscar after Shallow won the Best Original Song. Ahead of that, we were weeping when Lady Gaga's high-pitched voice filled up every corner in the Dolby Theatre with Bradley Cooper singing along... "In the shallow, shallow...." Feels, major feels. The Internet too cannot stop discussing how sparks flew between the A Star Is Born co-stars as they delivered their much awaited performance of the song Shallow. Imagine if those not attending the Oscars got this excited about seeing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on stage together, how the star-studded audience in the Dolby Theatre would have reacted!

6b1i55g8
vbq485ao

So, the audience cheered for the duo with two standing ovations - first, after they finished their performance and the second one, after they walked back on stage during the commercial break. The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner shared videos of the Oscar audience rising up from their seats not once but twice. Bradley Cooper's girlfriend -supermodel Irina Shayk - who sat between the actor and the pop queen in the stands, was the first one to stand up from her seat. Lady Gaga was also spotted hugging Irina Shayk once she returned from the back-stage.

abnv0jko

 

 

 

 

We're not crying. You are crying.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Twitter can't just keep calm over Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's PDA on the Oscar stage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In his directorial debut A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper shares the screen with Lady Gaga, who plays a talented but introverted singer Ally. Jackson, played by Bradley, is a popular country music star, who is her mentor and love interest. A Star Is Born, which held the second-highest number of nominations at the recently concluded Oscars, scored just one win with A Star Is Born's Best Original Song Oscar.

