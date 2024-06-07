Phool Kumari X Jasmine Kohli: Laapataa Ladies Star Nitanshi Goel 'Manifests' A Crossover With Kareena Kapoor

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: aneesh_98)

Laapataa Ladies' actress Nitanshi Goel is a Kareena Kapoor fan. Need proof? Just head straight to Netflix India's Instagram Stories. In an “ask all you want" session, the star manifested a crossover between her character from Laapataa Ladies and Kareena Kapoor's character in Crew. She said, “I am manifesting a crossover between Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel) from Laapataa Ladies and Jasmine (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor) from Crew.” It all started when a fan asked Nitanshi, “Who is your favourite celebrity? And have you met them yet?” Responding to the question, the actress expressed, “My favourite celebrity has to be sabki favourite Bebo [Everyone's favourite Bebo]. And she also put up a story appreciating Laapataa Ladies for performances. It was like, ‘OMG. Yeh kaise ho raha hai? [How is this happening?]'”

Both Crew and Laapataa Ladies are currently in the top 10 movies list of Netflix India. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Crew features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. On the other hand, Nitanshi Goel is seen alongside Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in Laapataa Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies marked the directorial comeback of filmmaker Kiran Rao after 13 years. Before Laapataa Ladies, she directed Dhobi Ghaat in 2011. When another fan asked Nitanshi Goel to share “a secret about Kiran Rao that no one knows,” she replied, “Firstly, I love her. Every time I hear about her, I have to say this - I love you, Kiran ma'am. And two things that no one knows about her are: she is a very good singer and she is an absolutely amazing actor.”

Meanwhile, in a video jointly shared by IMDb India and Nitanshi Goel on Instagram, the actress revealed how she injured herself on the first day of shooting for Laapataa Ladies. She said, "So it was my Day 1 and this scene where I was running and clashing with chotu. So I am running and looking behind and Chotu is in front of me and Abdul is behind me and to make that look very natural I was actually looking back and I was wearing glass bangles and I hit him so hard that on the first day, my glass bangles broke on my hands.”

“I got injured the first day…In fact, whenever we had a take, we would hit each other so hard that I would fall this way and he would fall the other way... but it was fun," Nitanshi Goel added.

Laapataa Ladies was collectively backed by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande.