<i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Gets A Theatrical Release In Japan. Details Here

Laapataa Ladies is going places and we mean literally. It is all set to release in Japan. The film's director Kiran Rao announced in an Instagram post, on Wednesday that the film will release in Japan next month. Kiran Rao shared a snippet from the film on social media and she captioned it, "Laapataa Ladies will be found in Japan from October 4, 2024. We are so excited for our theatrical release in Japan by Shochiku, Japan - arigato gozaimasu." The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey.

The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Check out Kiran Rao's post here:

The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Adapted from a story by Biplab Goswami and scripted by Sneha Desai (who has also written the dialogues with additional inputs from Divyanidhi Sharma), Laapataa Ladies is a social satire with a pronounced feminist accent that gives the film its rationale. The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses. Its simple clarion call is in favour of the rights of women who are robbed of their dreams post-marriage and it is couched in simple methods that do not seek to draw too much attention to themselves."