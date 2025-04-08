<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

L2: Empuraan witnessed a slight dip in its collection on the second Monday. On Day 12, the film minted Rs 1.75 crore (across all languages), according to a report by Sacnilk.

With this, L2: Empuraan has successfully entered the Rs 100 crore club. It minted a total of Rs 100.1 crore in the domestic market, the report added. The film registered an overall Malayalam occupancy of 16.30% on April 7.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan features Mohanlal in the lead role. The film marks their third collaboration, following Lucifer (2019) and Bro Daddy (2022).

In an interview with PTI, Mohanlal talked about their fruitful partnership. The actor heaped praises on Prithviraj and called him a “sensitive director”. He said, “He (Prithviraj) is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film.”

Mohanlal added, “This film demands action. I have done so many action movies, there is a different kind of action in them. It is a trilogy and we have one more chapter to come. We have not shot for it. It will take some time."

In addition to directing L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran also essays the character of Zayed Masood in the movie. The supporting cast of the film includes Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sachin Khedekar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney and Jerome Flynn.

L2: Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions.