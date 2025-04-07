<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Box Office: Mohanlal's Film Is Just A Few Steps Away From Rs 100 Crore

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been experiencing a mix of highs and lows at the box office. While it opened strong and maintained a steady performance throughout its first few days, the film's collections started to decline from day 7 onwards.

By the end of its first week, L2: Empuraan had earned ₹88.25 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. The film collected ₹3.85 crore on its second Sunday. On day 11, it recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 26.28%. The movie's total collection now stands at ₹98.35 crore.

L2: Empuraan recently found itself at the centre of controversy after right-wing groups criticised the film for its alleged depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. In response, actor Mohanlal issued a statement on Facebook, confirming that the controversial scenes and references have been removed from the film.

He wrote, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect."

"The responsibility lies with all of us behind the film. Therefore, the Empuran team and I are deeply sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us behind the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the film," the actor added.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. The film features Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood. The ensemble cast also includes Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn and Suraj Venjaramoodu.