<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal's Film Slows Down

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan is enjoying a strong run at the box office. On its second Friday, the action-thriller earned ₹3 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, registered an overall Malayalam occupancy of 20.07% on April 4. In total, L2: Empuraan has raked in a total of ₹91.25 crore in 9 days.

L2: Empuraan is the second chapter in the Lucifer trilogy. The first part, Lucifer, released in 2019, was a huge hit.

Ahead of L2: Empuraan's release, Prithviraj Sukumaran explained that just like Lucifer, the second instalment also unfolds on a grand scale.

Sharing how the plot shifts across different timelines, the director, who also plays a major role in the film, emphasised the importance of clear visual storytelling to help audiences stay connected.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "With so many events unfolding back to back, it's easy for the audience to lose focus. L2: Empuraan is a fast-paced film that shifts rapidly between timelines, locations, and different parts of the world, often depicting simultaneous events across multiple timelines. Because of this, I had to be constantly aware of where the narrative was headed and ensure that the pacing remained consistent throughout."

Released on March 27, L2: Empuraan features Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood. Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu are also part of the project.

To reach a wider audience L2: Empuraan has been released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film has been backed by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave L2: Empuraan 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.