<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Public Review-What Audiences Are Saying About Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan has finally hit the big screens today, March 27, 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this sequel to the 2019 action-thriller Lucifer is already winning hearts.

Fans and industry insiders are flooding X with their reviews of L2: Empuraan. From Mohanlal's electrifying screen presence to Prithviraj's mind-blowing direction, the hype is real.

If you have not watched the film yet, hold on. Before booking your tickets, check out what people are saying about this cinematic spectacle:

#L2Empuraan full review: I literally started crying during that jungle fight scene.



My opinion is, if you really want to know how good or bad the film is, stop using Twitter.



Go to YT and search for public reactions of the film and then decide whether or not to watch. https://t.co/Eg9rpGHVQY pic.twitter.com/9XBQP782aX — Nandan (@__nndn__) March 27, 2025

The entire mollywood proud moment is here ????



Our dream Boxoffice numbers are just cake walk from here ????????



ഇനി Boxoffice കൊലപാതകം loading ????

#Mohanlal #PrithvirakSukumaran#Empuraan pic.twitter.com/ATUltPIiPo — ᴀᴍᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ ???? (@Levi_thoughts) March 27, 2025

#Empuraan cinematography department truly deserves a dedicated post.Frames,lighting,aerial shots& FPV drone sequences beautifully captured the grandeur of the vast landscape. Kudos to Sujith Vaasudev,entire cinematography team,creative director Nirmal Sahadev for exceptional work pic.twitter.com/xwWb0JifND — basil kuriakose (@basilvk1987) March 27, 2025

#Empuraan One Word Review : Thunder Strom???? ❤️‍????



A film that will set a benchmark for Mollywood for years to come! #L has once again proven he's the GOAT. Hats off to #Prithviraj the mastermind behind this epic masterpiece. Indian cinema will celebrate this masterclass frm Mwood????… pic.twitter.com/wm0OJp5Bsi — B Shivashanth Reddy (@ShivashanthB) March 27, 2025

LUCIFER 2 : EMPURAAN



The Peak Audio Visual experience from Malayalam cinema !!!!! ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????



Take a bow Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, Sujith Vassudev, Deepak Dev ????????????????????????#Empuraan pic.twitter.com/ihf0vUho22 — Aaryan ???? (@Aaryanlionheart) March 27, 2025

I have just finished watching lucifer 2 . I was totally spellbound by the quality of the visuals and narration. I bow down to the true #Empuraan of Malayalam cinema i.e MOHANLAL for his performance. It was a spectacular movie.



My overall rating - 9/10 #EmpuraanReview — calmsigma (@calmsigma) March 27, 2025

L2: Empuraan also features Sachin Khedekar, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier in key roles. The movie is running in theatres in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

L2: Empuraan has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.