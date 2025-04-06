<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Mohanlal's Film

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan has completed 10 days at the box office. On April 5, the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, earned ₹3.5 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. The action-packed sequel had an impressive 27.61% Malayalam occupancy on its second Saturday. As of now, L2: Empuraan has raked in a total of ₹94.65 crore across all languages.

L2: Empuraan is the second part of the Lucifer trilogy. The first instalment, Lucifer, was released in 2019.

In addition to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan also features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles.

Aiming to connect with audiences across the country, L2: Empuraan has been released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Ahead of L2: Empuraan's release, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared that he wanted every element in the film to feel real and believable. He also emphasised the importance of authenticity in storytelling.

The director said, "For L2: Empuraan, I was very particular about ensuring that, no matter how brief the screen time, every element of such a world needed to feel real and believable. I insisted on authenticity, and I believe we managed to achieve that. I'm exceptionally proud of how my team meticulously scouted locations, obtained permissions, and ultimately travelled across the world to film these sequences the way we envisioned them."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave L2: Empuraan 2.5 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, “L2: Empuraan traverses the entire globe as Stephen Nedumpally/Kureishi Ab'raam (Mohanlal) goes hell for leather, striding around with imperious authority -- he is the Empuraan of the title, a man who can do no wrong although he has descended into a amoral cesspool where he cannot be anything but the Devil Incarnate on a mission.”

Released on March 27, L2: Empuraan has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions.