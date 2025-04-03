<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Week 1 Box Office Report: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore Mark

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan premiered in the theatres on March 27. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has now entered the 80-crore club.

On Day 7, L2: Empuraan earned ₹ 5.50 crore at the box office, per industry tracker Sacnilk's report. With this, the movie's total box office collection stands at ₹ 84.40 crore. L2: Empuraan witnessed an "overall 34.68 percent Malayalam occupancy " rate on its first Wednesday (April 2), added the report.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer. The action thriller features Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the character of Zayed Masood. Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sachin Khedekar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney and Jerome Flynn are also a part of the project.

On L2: Empuraan's release date, Mohanlal made the sweetest gesture for his fans. He arrived at the Kavitha Theatre in Kerala to watch the film with his admirers. A video, posted by a fan page on Instagram, showed Mohanlal stepping inside the venue as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika, was present at the premises. Mohanlal greeted her with a smile and kissed her cheek affectionately. Take a look:

Back in January, Mohanlal heaped praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran, calling him a “sensitive director”. The Malayalam superstar, in an interaction with news agency PTI, said, “He is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film.”

Mohanlal added, “This film demands action. I have done so many action movies, there is a different kind of action in them. It is a trilogy and we have one more chapter to come. We have not shot for it. It will take some time."

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have previously worked together in Lucifer (2019) and Bro Daddy (2022).

L2: Empuraan is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

