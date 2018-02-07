Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby's Name And First Pic. Meet Stormi Webster

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on February 1 and on Wednesday Kylie delighted us with an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi Webster. The photo shared by Kylie (though not full-fledged) features the little baby girl cutely holding her mom's finger. Sharing the heartwarming picture, Kylie revealed her daughter's name and wrote: "Stormi Webster." Soon after Kylie's daughter's photo arrived on social media, folks started pointing out how cute she is and we can't disagree. "Cutie pie," read a comment while another one added: "She is adorable." True that, actually.
This photo of Kylie's daughter will definitely make your day.
Kylie announced the arrival of her baby girl with a post on Twitter: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding," she tweeted.
February 4, 2018
Her post was followed by a video featuring her pregnancy days. The YouTube video has been titled as, "To Our Daughter."
here's a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018
Kylie's friends also posted some photos from her baby shower.
Commentshad preferred to keep reports of her pregnancy under wraps. Last September, it was reported that she was expecting her first child with Travis Scott. In her post, Kylie added: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys."
Kylie Jenner is best-known for featuring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A couple of years ago, she launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics.