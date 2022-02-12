Kylie Jenner Announces The Name Of Her Second Child

Kylie Jenner posted this. (Image courtesy: kyliejenner)

On Saturday, Model and TV star Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her second child. She made the news official on her Instagram story. Sharing news, Kylie wrote: "Wolf Webster," along with a white heart. Kylie gave birth to her little bundle of joy on February 2. Last week, Kylie welcomed her second child along with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle where her daughter Stormi can be seen holding the hand of the newborn. She tagged Travis in the post. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a four-year-old daughter Stormi.

See Kylie Jenner's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kylie Jenner's Instagram story

See Kylie Jenner's post here:

According to Fox News, Kylie announced her pregnancy in September 8, 2021. She shared a video montage on her Instagram. The video started off with a clip of the positive pregnancy test. She had captioned the video with a white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji and also tagged Travis Scott's Instagram handle.

The clip shared by Kylie also gave us glimpses of Kylie Jenner shared the news with mom Kris Jenner along with several cute clips of daughter Stormi. Towards the end of the video, Stormi can be seen kissing Kylie Jenner's baby bump. Kylie Jenner's family and friends flooded her post with congratulatory messages. Kris Jenner wrote: "Crying all over again, what a special and amazing blessing and gift god has given you!" while sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Awwwww." Kourtney Kardashian commented: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister" and Kendall Jenner wrote: "I can't handle it." Travis Scott also expressed his happiness by dropping several heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram video here:

Kylie Jenner is part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality family show, she founded her own makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and has a huge fan base on social media. Kylie Jenner often promotes her popular lip liners and liquid lipsticks on social media.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018. Kylie and Travis began their relationship in 2017. It's unclear if the two are currently together.