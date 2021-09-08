Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott. See Her Post

Kylie Jenner shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kyliejenner )

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who are already parents to a little girl named Stormi, are all set to welcome their second child. The 24-year-old model confirmed her second pregnancy in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She shared a video that shows her revealing her pregnancy test and announcing the news to the 30-year-old rapper and their 3-year-old daughter. The clip also has glimpses of Kylie Jenner sharing the news with mom Kris Jenner along with several cute clips of Stormi. Towards the end of the video, Stormi can be seen kissing Kylie Jenner's baby bump.

Sharing the video, Kylie Jenner dropped a white heart and a pregnant women icon in the caption.

Kylie Jenner's family and friends flooded her post with congratulatory messages. A comment from Kris Jenner read: "Crying all over again, what a special and amazing blessing and gift god has given you!" while Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Awwwww."

Kourtney Kardashian commented: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister" and Kendall Jenner wrote: "I can't handle it." Bella Hadid's comment read: "I can't...so beautiful. Bawling! best mama. So happy for you."

Travis Scott expressed his happiness by dropping several heart icons in the comments section of Kylie's post.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their relationship official in 2017. The next year, the duo welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster. She was born on February 1. The couple parted ways in 2019 but decided to quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic to be with their daughter.

A few months ago, it was reported by several publications that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.