The Internet Is Obsessed With Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Toned Back In This Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda made our hearts skip a beat at the grand Kushi musical concert in Hyderabad. At the event, which took place on August 15, the stars also performed to the film's title track, leaving fans mesmerised with their adorable chemistry. Samantha has shared some pictures from the “magical night” on Instagram. The opening frame features the actress in a stunning red Sabyasachi saree with a halter-neck blouse.While the frame screamed glamour from miles away, it was Samantha's toned back that stole all the limelight. Fans gave a shout-out to Samantha for her fitness routine. A user wrote, “Damn look at her back… Damn workout.” “This is why [you] never miss a back day workout,” read a comment. Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “I think she never skipped the back day.” A user added, “Look at the back, she doesn't need someone's back.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked fans for their love and support in her note attached to the post. Along with the photos featuring herself and Vijay Deverakonda, she wrote, “Thank you for a magical night. See you in the theatres on September 1st Kushi.”

Sharing another set of pictures from the musical concert of Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “There is no such thing as too much love, even too much is not enough.”

The Kushi co-stars [Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda] also shared the same post from their performance on social media handles. The dreamy video got everybody's heart beating with love and joy. "Spreading love to you all from September 1,” read the caption.

Several snippets from Kushi's musical night were dropped on the official Instagram account of Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that has backed the film. In the caption, they wrote, "The audience grooving to the #KushiTitleSong at the #KushiMusicalConcert. Full of vibe.”

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi is slated to hit the theatres on September 1. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's second project together after the 2018-release Mahanati.