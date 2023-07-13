Vijay Deverakonda On New Kushi Song Aradhya: 'When I Get Married This Is How...'

Vijay and Samantha in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's much-awaited film Kushi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since the first look of the film was released. After their first song Na Rojaa Nuvve, the makers have now dropped yet another song titled Aradhya from the film. Talking about Aradhya, Vijay Deverakonda shared that in some way, several moments in the song are "from his life and experiences" even though he is not married. The actor also mentioned that he envisions his married life in a similar way. Explaining the emotion captured by Aradhya, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Aradhya is a song if I try to tell it in one line - imagine a young couple, who is very much in love. They get married and it's that one year after marriage. That's beautiful, you have your own space, your own intimacy. You have all the time with this person you love. So, it is about that beautiful period post-marriage, usually before the shit hits the ceiling.”

“And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married but in some sort of way, when I get married this is how I would like to see my married life to be,” he added.

Watch the full video here:

If you haven't heard the song yet, check it out here:

The Telugu version of Aradhya is by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada, while the Hindi version is written by Raqueeb Alam and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal. The Telugu lyrics of the song have been penned by Shiva Nirvana, who is also the film's director. Before Aradhya, the makers had released the romantic melody Na Rojaa Nuvve (Tu Meri Roja). Composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the Hindi version has been sung by Javed Ali.

Watch the full song here:

Kushi is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second collaboration after Mahanati. In addition to Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Indian instalment of Citadel. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has Jana Gana Mana in the lineup.