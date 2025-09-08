Kunickaa Sadanand's Son Ayaan Reveals Her Elder Son Was Kidnapped, "To Fight His Case, She Got Into Film Industry"

Kunickaa Sadanand, who is a part of Bigg Boss 19, has been in the limelight for her eventful personal life. During Weekend Ka Vaar, her son Ayaan Lall (from her second marriage with Vinay Lall) appeared on the show and narrated what her mother has gone through to reach where she's now. The stories of Kunickaa's struggles brought tears to Salman's eyes. Moreover, he supported Kunickaa for her resilience and scolded Farrhana Bhat for crossing the limit while arguing with the 62-year-old actress.

Farrhana Bhat, who called Kunickaa Sadanand a "flop actress" during a fight, has been pulled up by Salman Khan. "If you endure what she has endured and manage to become even a fraction of what she is, I'll bow to you. You dragged her kids also in the argument," told Salman Khan.

Salman Khan also told Kunickaa Sadanand that she proved her fellow contestant right by quitting captaincy in three days. Kunickaa said, "I have lived my life on principles. I have fought all alone to be where I am. When someone questions my principles, it upsets me. They had not nominated me; I won the captaincy through the task. So they kept questioning my decisions." Salman replied, "You never quit in life, then why did you do it here? You wasted an opportunity by doing this and also proved Gaurav right."

With the arrival of Ayaan Lall on Bigg Boss, the situation became intense and emotional. Addressing Farrhana, Ayaan shared a story from his mother's journey which very few people know about.

"Farrhana, I just want to say that you called my mother a flop actress and a flop lawyer. Let me tell you a small story. There was a little girl who dreamt of having her own house, with husband and kids; she just wanted happiness in her life. As a child, she never got that from her parents. She was 17 when she fell in love with a man and got married to him. The marriage didn't work out, and her son was kidnapped from a train station," Ayaan recalled.

"To fight his case, she got into the film industry and earned money. After getting her pay, she used to travel from Mumbai to Delhi every week, and she would be left with no money. She fought the case, and after 12 years, she met my brother. Even after that, the love inside her heart did not stop; she married my father. Left everything and went to the US, and had me, that marriage also didn't work. When you guys tell her that all she talks about is food and being in the kitchen, she hasn't gotten to live that dream, so don't take that chance away from her. Please don't talk about her journey," Ayaan added.

Rooting for his mother, Ayaan added, "I am the proudest son in the world. I love you so much, Mumma, you are killing it. My milkman and his community are voting for her. Everyone at home, and also the Kinnar samaj you helped as a lawyer, is calling me and praising you. I just want to tell you, whatever I am is because of you. I am the luckiest man in this world because you have prayed for me. You have to be strong for everyone because you are our support system outside."

Kunickaa Sadanand has an illustrious career in television and cinema. She is also a singer. She acted in serials like Swabhimaan, Aashirwad, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Dollar Bahu. In recent times, she was seen in films like Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahin, Insaaf: The Justice, Yeh Dooriyan, Fugly.